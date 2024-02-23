MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) PT Raised to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAX. TD Cowen started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NYSE:MAX opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 41.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

