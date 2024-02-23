MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of MAX opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

