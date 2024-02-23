Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.99% of Medpace worth $148,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,379 shares of company stock worth $55,537,224. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $393.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.56. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $401.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

