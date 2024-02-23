MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1,279.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 38.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,799,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,777,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MetLife by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,241,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $68.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

