Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 60,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 20.0% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 10.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $411.65 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $420.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.80 and a 200-day moving average of $358.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

