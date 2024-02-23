Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Shares of MSFT opened at $411.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $420.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $250,032,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,162,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

