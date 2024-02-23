Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Position Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Middlesex Water worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth $2,158,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $90,354.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 5.2 %

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $51.47 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $916.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

