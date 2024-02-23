MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MIXT

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $197.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth $7,718,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.