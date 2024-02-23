Mizuho Lowers Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $26.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Element Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

ESI opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

