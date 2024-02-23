Mizuho Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $36.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

NYSE:RNG opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27, a PEG ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 228,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 81,787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,343 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 910,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,895,000 after purchasing an additional 268,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

