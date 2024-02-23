Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

POR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after acquiring an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 174,695 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

