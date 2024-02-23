Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on April 15th

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $12.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of MSI opened at $331.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $255.85 and a 12 month high of $333.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.70.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

