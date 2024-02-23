M&T Bank Co. (MTB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on March 29th

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $15.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $158.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 112.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.