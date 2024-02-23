Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RadNet by 84.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 51.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. Truist Financial raised their price target on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3,891.11 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $336,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

