Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $337,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,979,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $4,967,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

