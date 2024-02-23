Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $12,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2,372.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 19.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,352 in the last ninety days. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $97.05 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

