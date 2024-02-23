Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 70.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SFNC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Trading Down 0.1 %

SFNC stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.