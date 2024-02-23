Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 115.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Price Performance

Rogers stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $173.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.73.

About Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.