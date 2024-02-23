Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 in the last ninety days. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

