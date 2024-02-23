Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $281,640 over the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.08 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. Research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTCT. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

