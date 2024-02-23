Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,868 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 58,169 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Tripadvisor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,177 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

