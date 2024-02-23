Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,423 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 577,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $44.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

