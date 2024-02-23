Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NMI by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Insider Activity at NMI

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NMIH

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.