Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.60.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $779.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.38. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

