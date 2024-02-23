National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.30. 108,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 148,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 10.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

