Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of PANW stock opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.