New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.70.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 153,495 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,316 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
