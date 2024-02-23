New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $7.23 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 153,495 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,316 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.