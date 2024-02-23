New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 7,149 Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,036 shares in the company, valued at $11,878,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Acelyrin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLRN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

