New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGR. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,178,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,388,000 after buying an additional 1,835,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $7,066,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 172,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $2,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 1.9 %

DSGR opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.08 and a beta of 0.91. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

