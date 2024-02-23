New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,100 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 430.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Parke Bancorp worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 17.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 136,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 8,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $154,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,801.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 8,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $154,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,801.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,232 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $94,071.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,752.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,030 shares of company stock worth $34,420. 15.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $16.65 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

