New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ProKidney were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PROK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProKidney by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

ProKidney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROK opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. ProKidney Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

