New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 1,860.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,599.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 802,871 shares during the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the first quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 402,045 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 497,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 358,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,119,000.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 80,600 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $1,146,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,650,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,131,304.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 80,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $1,146,132.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,650,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,131,304.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,934.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 448,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,280 and sold 145,878 shares valued at $1,951,071. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALV opened at $12.58 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $434.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KALV

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.