New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,707 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TNGX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,703 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $11.51 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

