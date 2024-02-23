New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,349 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Savara were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,866,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Savara by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The company has a market cap of $664.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,843 shares of company stock valued at $884,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

