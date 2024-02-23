New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,609 Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Gambling.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

