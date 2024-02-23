New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,791 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,152 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,363,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 226,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after buying an additional 1,808,292 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP grew its stake in PlayAGS by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,886,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 876,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 288,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

NYSE AGS opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.50 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

