New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as high as C$0.75. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

New Zealand Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.52. The stock has a market cap of C$6.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.95.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. New Zealand Energy had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of C$0.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

