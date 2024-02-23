NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Announces Earnings Results

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NICE Stock Up 8.7 %
NICE opened at $245.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in NICE by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after acquiring an additional 834,819 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NICE by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,266 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,433,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NICE by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,098,000 after purchasing an additional 94,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
