NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Announces Earnings Results

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NICE Stock Up 8.7 %

NICE opened at $245.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in NICE by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after acquiring an additional 834,819 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NICE by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,266 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,433,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NICE by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,098,000 after purchasing an additional 94,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

