NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NL opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NL Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

