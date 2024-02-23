Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 25,665 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 279.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $139.10 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day moving average is $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

