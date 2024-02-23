Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 609,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,189 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 84.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 251,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.89. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $876.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LC. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

