Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,634 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $777,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 10.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 466,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in IDACORP by 371.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 405.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 112,959 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 19.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 165,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Down 1.5 %

IDACORP stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IDA. Guggenheim cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.