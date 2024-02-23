Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 93.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

SSTK stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

