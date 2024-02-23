Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 24,504 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.7 %

TMHC stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.