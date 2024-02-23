Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,224 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.26% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.