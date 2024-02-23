Northland Securities Downgrades Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) to Market Perform

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $275.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.59.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

