Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Position Trimmed by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,800 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NVEI shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Nuvei Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Nuvei

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.