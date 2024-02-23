NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,632,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 533,797 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of NVIDIA worth $5,494,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 16.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $785.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $591.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $785.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.37.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

