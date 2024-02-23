NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $785.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $785.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $591.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.