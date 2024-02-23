NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 27th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 0.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $20.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.8%.

NVIDIA Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $785.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $785.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,237,000 after acquiring an additional 827,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,296,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.37.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

